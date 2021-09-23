Ogun judiciary workers suspend strike

The judicial workers in Ogun State on Thursday suspended their 43-day-old strike.

The workers, under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), embarked on an indefinite strike on August 11 to protest the non-payment of their salaries.

They had accused the state government of short-changing them and demanded full payment of their salaries.

The strike was suspended shortly after a meeting between officials of the state government led by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, and the JUSUN leadership led by its Chairman in the state, Tajudeen Edun.

Edun announced that the strike had been suspended.

Edun, who confirmed the suspension of the strike to journalists in Abeokuta, directed all members of the union to resume work fully on Monday.

He said: “The government has met our demands and we have resolved the matter.”

