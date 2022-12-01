Politics
Ogun Labour Party expels Okupe, 10 others over alleged breach of constitution
The Labour Party in Ogun State has expelled the Director-General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, and 10 others over an alleged breach of the party’s constitution.
The LP chairman in the state, Michael Ashade, disclosed this at a media briefing on Thursday in Abeokuta.
He also accused the dismissed party members of high-handedness and financial recklessness, among others.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi and the state Secretary, Feyisola Michael, were also at the briefing.
Ashade said Okupe is no longer fit to remain in the party or serve as director-general of the presidential campaign council for failing to pay his membership dues for the last six months.
READ ALSO: Ogun LP demands dissolution of presidential campaign council
The chairman said: “Dr. Doyin Okupe has polarised the party in Ogun State with his crops of PDP dissidents and political liabilities who are only using our party to revive their not only irredeemable dead political and financial lives but have successfully stolen all that is available in the party.
“Therefore, in line with article 19(3) of the Labour Party constitutional provision, we declare that Dr. Doyin Okupe, having failed in the payment of his membership dues for the last six months of joining the party, has forfeited his membership of the Party and no longer fit and competent to continue to act as the DG of the Presidential Campaign Council.”
