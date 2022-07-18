Ogun lawmakers drag Abiodun’s aides to court for non-compliance with electoral act

Two members of the Ogun State House of Assembly have dragged some aides of Governor Dapo Abiodun to court for allegedly not complying with the electoral act in last primary elections of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The governor’s aides, Dorego Oluwatobi Aaron and Adebiyi Adeleye, clinched the APC tickets for Abeokuta South Constituency (I) and Remo North Constituency during the House of Assembly primaries organised by the party in May.

Dorego was the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Housing, while Adeleye was the Special Adviser on Political Affairs.

The lawmakers – Yusuf Adejojo and Solomon Osho – alleged in separate suits at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, that the duo did not resign their appointments before contesting the primary elections as required by the Electoral Act.



The APC national leadership, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC (Ogun State chapter) were also listed as respondents in the suits.

Adejojo had in a suit marked FHC/AB/CS/99/2022, asked the court to set aside the primary held on May 26 to determine Dorego’s candidacy for the State House of Assembly election.

Osho, in a suit marked FHC/AB/CS/98/2022, also submitted that Adeleye “having not resigned his appointment as Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the governor was not qualified to contest the Ogun State House of Assembly election in view of Section 84 (12) of the electoral Act 2022 and the recent Judgment of the Supreme Court on the Section.”

Justice Oguntoyinbo adjourned the matter till July 28 for the hearing of preliminary objections.

