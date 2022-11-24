Ogun LP demands dissolution of presidential campaign council

The Labour Party in Ogun State has demanded the dissolution of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council over its composition.

The LP members in the state also passed a vote of no confidence on party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Feyisola Michael, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Abeokuta, said the council was dominated by party leaders from the Southern part of the country.

He said since the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the national chairman hail from the South, the positions of the council’s Director-General and the General Secretary occupied by Doyin Okupe and Clement Ojukwu respectively, should have been ceded to the North-East and the North-Central respectively.

“Therefore, we hereby passed a vote of no confidence on Barr. Julius Abure, the National Chairman of LP; Chief Clement Ojukwu, National Organizing Secretary, who also doubles as the General Secretary of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council instead of the National Secretary.

“We also demand the following: That the meeting of the National Executive Council be summoned immediately to avert further political unrest as the party has been hijacked by PDP dissidents through Clement Ojukwu and Barr. Julius Abure.

“The immediate dissolution of the entire Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council to reflect true Federal Character as enshrined in the constitution so that the North East, North Central, National Secretary and Deputy National Chairman South can all have their constitutional role openly effected.”

