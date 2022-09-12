Metro
Ogun monarch’s son allegedly hires cultists to kill father
The Ogun state Police command has alleged that the son of a traditional ruler in Ogun state hired members of the Eiye cult to kill his father.
The residence of the traditional ruler of Gbokoto land in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba G.O Olukunle, reportedly came under gun fire on Sunday.
The Police, in a swift response to the monarch’s distress call, engaged the cultists and arrested six of them.
According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the gunmen confessed to be members of the Eiye cult group, and that they were hired by the King’s son.
The arrested suspects are Hammed Jelili, Michael Ayodele, Monday Samuel, Ademola Matthew, Ogundele Ojeh and Sunkanmi Fadina. The king’s son is currently at large.
“Policemen engaged them in a shootout and eventually subdued the cultists and got six among them arrested.
“They also informed the police that it was the son of the Oba who is now at large that invited them to come and eliminate his father because of an unresolved issue the Oba has been having with his mother,” the PPRO said.
READ ALSO: Police uncovers baby factory, arrests two in Ogun
According to Oyeyemi, a locally-made double-barrelled pistol, two live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered from the culprits.
He said the fugitive son of the monarch in question was in possession of another gun belonging to the group.
Meanwhil, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the six arrested culprits to the State CIID in Eleweran, Abeokuta.
Bankole also ordered the police to go after the fleeing son of the traditional ruler.
