Ogun monarch’s son, woman found dead inside car without clothes

Azeez Ilias, a 37-year-old son of a traditional ruler in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been found dead in his car parked in front of a building at Ago Egun in the Idiroko area of the state.

Ilias who was said to be the son of the Baale of Idoforo community in the state was reportedly found with a dead woman simply identified as Deborah.

Confirming the incident in Abeokuta on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the two persons were found without clothes at the location.

Although Oyeyemi noted that they could have been murdered by unknown persons, he said the outcome of an investigation into the incident should be awaited.

“Yes, we are investigating. We want to know what led to the death of the two of them. We are suspecting that they were murdered, we are highly suspecting that.

“We don’t want to pre-empt what the outcome of the investigation is going to be. Let’s conclude our investigation for further details about the incident,” Oyeyemi said.

Also, Moruf Yusuf, a spokesman for the Idiroko Divisional Headquarters of So-Safe Corps – a state government-owned indigenous security outfit, had confirmed the incident to reporters on Tuesday, saying the bodies were discovered at about 2 am on Monday.

It was gathered that the dead man’s clothes were found inside a gutter in front of a house suspected to be the residence of the dead woman.

“The robust relationship between the So-Safe corps and the Ogun State Police Command yielded a wonderful result as the So-Safe Corps, a state agency and Idiroko Police Divisional Headquarters jointly smelt a car parked to be suspicious and as approached, found two bodies lying lifeless in the car,” Yusuf said.

