Ogun needs 150 health workers to address manpower shortage —Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said on Friday the state needed an additional 150 health workers to address the acute shortage of manpower in the state-owned hospitals.

The governor, who disclosed in a chat with journalists at the National Physicians’ week in Abeokuta, said he has given approval for the recruitment of 20 consultant doctors in the state-owned hospitals in a bid to address the shortage of manpower in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, Abiodun said the decision was aimed at boosting healthcare delivery in the state.

He added that the state would commence the payment of appropriate remuneration to doctors by the end of this month.

Abiodun said: “Every reasonable and responsive government must ensure an enduring policy on health because of its direct link to the sustenance of the economy.”

