Ogun opposition parties demand arrest of UI VC over alleged rigging of guber election

Opposition parties under the aegis of the Coalition of Registered Political Parties in Ogun State have rejected the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The coalition at a media briefing on Friday demanded the suspension of the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye, and the arrest of the state Returning Officer, Prof Kayode Adebowale, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, for committing “heinous crime against democracy.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election, having polled 276,298 votes to defeat Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 262,383 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Biyi Otegbeye, garnered 94,754 votes in the exercise.

However, the Coalition led by the Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the state, Oginni Olaposi, rejected the results as pronounced by INEC.

He spoke alongside the chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Alliance (AA), Accord Party (AP), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT party), Labour Party (LP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), African Action Congress (AAC), All Peoples Party (APP) and National Rescue Movement (NRM) at the briefing.

He alleged that INEC erred by making a pronouncement of a winner in an election in which the number of cancelled votes tripled the margin between the top two candidates.

Olaposi said: “The Ogun Coalition of Registered Political Parties hereby calls for the immediate suspension of the Ogun State Resident Electoral Commissioner and Immediate Arrest and Prosecution of Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan for this heinous crime against democracy.

“The Ogun Coalition of Registered Political Parties is using this medium to call on all lovers of peace and democracy around the globe to put their searchlights on Ogun State as we are all struggling to bring back hope to the electorate and good people of Ogun State.

“Recognizing the fact that an injustice to one is an injustice to all, we hereby call for the return of the stolen mandate of Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party who is generally believed to be the actual winner of March 18th, 2023 Governorship Election in Ogun State.

“In Conclusion, the Coalition of Registered Political Parties Ogun State hereby confirms that the March 18 th 2023 Election in Ogun State was massively rigged with lots of irregularities ranging from snatching of ballot boxes in over 100 polling units, suppression of voters with thugs under the cover of security agencies, ballot snuffing, and other illegalities. Once again, we are appealing to all relevant agencies including INEC to do the needful in the interest of good governance and development of our democracy.”

