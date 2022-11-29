Ogun, Oyo form joint security team to patrol Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Ogun and Oyo States governments have formed a joint security team to address kidnapping and other violent crimes along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He also revealed that the two states would deploy drones to cover the route.

The governor said: “We set up a joint security team with the Oyo State Government because we found out that the majority of these incidences are right at the border between us and Oyo State, they take advantage of that area as a blind spot.

“As we speak today, I think, there are not less than 30 patrol teams on that corridor of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. These teams comprise soldiers, policemen, operatives from the DSS, men of the Civil Defence, and vigilantes.

READ ALSO: Ogun, Oyo to set up joint border Taskforce to fight insecurity

“The last thing we want is for people to travel with the fear of being kidnapped and nothing can be more terrible as we approach the Yuletide season.

“We’ve also gone ahead and cleared both sides of the road because of that element of surprise that they introduce when they jump out of the bushes and then kidnap and run away.

“So, we have approached our contractors to clear 50 meters on each side so it makes it difficult for them to use the bushes to hide.

“We are going beyond deployment of security teams, we are deploying drones to cover that road. These drones will allow us to see exactly what is happening there even before any occurrence.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now