Ogun, Oyo to set up joint border Taskforce to fight insecurity

The governments of Oyo and Ogun states are to set up a joint border taskforce to tackle insecurity along border communities between both states.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Makinde, the governors of Ogun and Oyo states respectively, had a Joint security meeting yesterday.

The meeting was informed by rising insecurity in both states.

Writing on the meeting on his Facebook page hours after the meeting, Governor Makinde disclosed that both governments have resolved to “set up a high-level joint security committee and a joint border task force to implement a new security architecture to tackle crime.”

The governor conceived that collaborative, and not individual efforts would help both states to address security issues especially at the border communities.

He added that “Securing the lives and properties of our residents is top priority for us as governors.”

Kidnapping and ritual killings have been on the rise in both states, especially on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway corridor.

