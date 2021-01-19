Ogun panel questions police sergeant for allegedly threatening members

A police Sergeant, Adeleke Olalekan, was on Monday questioned by the Ogun State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing police brutality after he allegedly threatened members of the panel during proceedings.

The panel, sitting at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta, was cross-examining the Officer in-Charge of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, CSP Gbenga Megbope, when the incident took place.

Olalekan had accompanied Megbope, who is his boss, to the sitting as former SARS commander was a respondent in a case of alleged brutality against some people in the state.

He was however, allegedly caught pointing at the panel members in a manner suggestive of threats.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi, called him out and booked him for punishment as stipulated under the commission of inquiry law.

Olugbemi, who read out the law against the policeman’s action, said: “Any act of disrespect, insult or threat to the commissioners or any panel members while sitting in commission or any act of disrespect, insult, or threat to a commissioner or panel members at any other time or place on account of his proceedings in his capacity as a commissioner or panel member shall be deemed to be an act of contempt within the meaning of this law under Section 16 of the same law.”

He also noted that the sergeant ought to be recommended for trial at a magistrate’s court but Olalekan prostrated and pleaded for forgiveness for his misdemeanor.

He was pardoned and warned against disrespect for the panel.

