Politics
Ogun PDP expels governorship aspirant, 3 others for alleged misconduct
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has expelled a governorship aspirant in the state, Jimi Lawal, and three others for alleged gross misconduct.
The chairman of the PDP disciplinary committee in the state, Tola Odulaja, who confirmed the development to journalists at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, listed the other affected members as Muyiwa Adebiyi, Moruf Olajide and Ademola Ojoye.
He added that expelled members were involved in forgery, anti-party activities and violation of the party’s constitution.
The decision, according to him, followed the recommendations of the disciplinary committee set up by the party executive committee in the state to investigate the role of Lawal and others in the illegal governorship primary election organised by his faction.
The decision had since been ratified by the party’s executive committee in the state.
Odulaja stressed that the expulsion of the four men was in line with the party’s constitution.
READ ALSO: More trouble in Ogun PDP as party asks IGP to arrest governorship aspirant, others for alleged forgery
He said: “The disciplinary committee recommended the expulsion of Jimi Lawal, the man behind the scene who wants to wreck this party.”
The PDP chairman in the state, Sikirulai Ogundele, who was also at the briefing, said the decision was in line with the party’s constitution.
The Federal High Court, Abeokuta, on September 27 nullified the PDP governorship candidate in the state.
Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo, who delivered the verdict while euling on an application filed by three members of the party, Taiwo Olabode Idris, Kehinde Akala and Alhaji Ayinde Monsuru, ordered the party to conduct another primary election within the next 14 days.
The judge also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising Ladi Adebutu as the PDP governorship candidate in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...