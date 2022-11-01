Ogun PDP expels governorship aspirant, 3 others for alleged misconduct

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has expelled a governorship aspirant in the state, Jimi Lawal, and three others for alleged gross misconduct.

The chairman of the PDP disciplinary committee in the state, Tola Odulaja, who confirmed the development to journalists at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, listed the other affected members as Muyiwa Adebiyi, Moruf Olajide and Ademola Ojoye.

He added that expelled members were involved in forgery, anti-party activities and violation of the party’s constitution.

The decision, according to him, followed the recommendations of the disciplinary committee set up by the party executive committee in the state to investigate the role of Lawal and others in the illegal governorship primary election organised by his faction.

The decision had since been ratified by the party’s executive committee in the state.

Odulaja stressed that the expulsion of the four men was in line with the party’s constitution.

He said: “The disciplinary committee recommended the expulsion of Jimi Lawal, the man behind the scene who wants to wreck this party.”

The PDP chairman in the state, Sikirulai Ogundele, who was also at the briefing, said the decision was in line with the party’s constitution.

The Federal High Court, Abeokuta, on September 27 nullified the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo, who delivered the verdict while euling on an application filed by three members of the party, Taiwo Olabode Idris, Kehinde Akala and Alhaji Ayinde Monsuru, ordered the party to conduct another primary election within the next 14 days.

The judge also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising Ladi Adebutu as the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

