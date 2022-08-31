Ogun PDP guber aspirant, Sowunmi, tackles Ayu on ‘children’ comment

A gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, on Wednesday, faulted the statement credited to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on the ongoing calls for his resignation.

The former Senate President had earlier on Wednesday hit back at some PDP members demanding his resignation over the current crisis in the party.

Ayu, who featured in a programme on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), described the politicians demanding his resignation as children who know nothing about the party and why it was formed in 1998.

The PDP chairman insisted that he was elected to serve for four years and would see out his tenure.

However, in his reaction to Ayu’s remark, Sowunmi, who is presently in court over the party’s governorship ticket in Ogun State, said the former Senate President has no right to call any member of the party a child.

The aspirant, who spoke on the Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, lamented that the major opposition party was entangled in “home-keeping issues.”

He urged concerned members to focus their energy on how the party would win the 2023 elections.

Sowunmi said: “What does the PDP stand to gain in all of this? With profound respect to our National Chairman, the office he occupies doesn’t guarantee him a sense of entitlement to call any member of the party a child. I have been very busy looking at the details of the implementation of activities of both sides, the legalese of the framework by which this is going to be achieved, and others. There is no basis for what’s happening in the party.”

