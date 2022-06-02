Ogun PDP insists on Adebutu as governorship candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun on Thursday affirmed Ladi Adebutu as the governorship candidate in the state.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele, stated this at a news briefing in Abeokuta.

The party held two parallel congresses in the state on May 25.

Adebutu won the primary election held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta while another governorship aspirant, Mr. Segun Sowunmi, emerged the PDP candidate in the second congress held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Abeokuta the same day.

The third aspirant, Mr. Jimi Lawal, had a few days ago asked the party’s national leadership to cancel the governorship primary won by Adebutu and organise another exercise to choose its flag bearer in the state.

At the briefing, Ogundele noted that the primary election that produced Adebutu and other candidates were conducted in line with the electoral law and party guidelines.



He said: “The gubernatorial primary held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) as approved by the national office on May 25, produced only one candidate for our party and that person is Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu who emerged with 714 votes.

“By this, it goes to say and confirm that PDP in Ogun never conducted anything close to parallel congress anywhere.

“Anybody or group of persons hiding anywhere, claiming to have emerged as PDP candidate at any level of the party primary is merely living in fool’s paradise.”

The chairman, therefore, urged members of the party and the public to discountenance contrary reports on the matter.

He advised the aspirants, who were not satisfied with the conduct and outcome of the primary elections, to seek legal redress.

Ogundele added: “We must say that we recognise and appreciate an individual’s right and liberty to proceed to court to seek legal redress against the party.”

