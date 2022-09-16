Politics
Ogun PDP rejects calls for Ayu’s resignation
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has thrown its weight behind the embattled National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, amidst calls for his resignation.
The quartet of governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), are demanding Ayu’s resignation over his role in the party’s post-presidential primary crisis.
Makinde had during Wednesday’s South-West PDP stakeholders’ meeting with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Ibadan, Oyo State, reiterated the need for Ayu to step down as the party’s national chairman.
However, the former Senate President has vowed to remain in the position till the expiration of his tenure in 2025.
Bode George gives reason for insisting on Ayu's resignation
In a statement issued on Friday by its Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Akinloye Bankole, the party noted that the calls for Ayu’s resignation were ill-timed.
The statement read: “The Ogun State chapter of the party dissociates itself from the pronouncement of Governor Seyi Makinde and affirms that there was no prior meeting or agreement relating to such pronouncement.”
“Ogun PDP strongly insists that the sanctity of the party constitution cannot be slaughtered on the altar of narrow individuals’ whims and caprice.”
