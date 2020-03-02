Ogun PDP scribe kicks against suspension by Kashamu’s faction

The Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Semiu Sodipo has faulted his suspension by the faction of the party in the state loyal to Senator Buruji Kashamu.

According to Sodipo, who said he and 10 other members of the party’s executive had joined the other faction loyal to a former governorship aspirant, Oladipupo Adebutu, described the process that led to his suspension as faulty and unconstitutional.

Sodipo stated this while addressing journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Kashamu-led faction of the PDP, Bayo Dayo, announced the suspension of Sodipo while saying other members of the executive, resigned their appointments last week.

Sodipo however, explained that the Kashamu group lost a large chunk of the state working committee members to the Adebutu group, adding that out of 14 members of the State Working Committee in the state, 10 members had dumped Kashamu for Adebutu.

Sodipo said: “They said I was suspended, can they suspend anyone at a stakeholders’ meeting?

“The stakeholders’ meeting is not known to our constitution and they can’t call it a meeting of the working committee because they don’t have members of the working committee with them anymore.

“My suspension doesn’t exist and it cannot exist.

“They don’t have a working committee at all, the entire members of the working committee are 14 in number and they have only two while we have 10, and just two of them can’t call a working committee meeting.

“Bayo Dayo said he will go on with the congress, we won’t, we will wait for the national leadership’s direction since they have told us to give them more time to make peace with the other people.

“On the Abuja meeting, when we look at the totality of everything, as working committee, we called ourselves, look at things and think of this storm that had fallen on us three times in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

“We discover that it was lack of cooperation with the national office, we then decided to go to Abuja and express our readiness to work with the national secretariat.”

