Ogun PDP suspends governorship aspirant, 4 others over ‘illegal primary’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has suspended a governorship aspirant, Jimi Lawal, and four others for allegedly organising an “illegal primary election” in the state.

Lawal was one of the leading governorship aspirants in the controversial primary election which has now been nullified by court.

The Federal High Court, Abeokuta, had on September 27 nullified the PDP governorship primary held in the state on May 25.

Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo, who delivered the ruling, held that the exercise did not follow due process and ordered the party to organize another primary election within 14 days.

The development forced the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to omit PDP from the list of parties and candidates cleared for the 2023 governorship election in Ogun.

The decision to suspend the five members was taken at the party’s State Working Committee held at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta on Monday.

Others suspended members are the PDP Financial Secretary in the state, Bola Odumosu, Fasiu Ajadi, Alhaji Kola Akinyemi and the Chairman of the party in Ijebu North-East, Aremo Tope Ashiru.

The PDP Secretary in the state, Dr. Sunday Solarin, who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, said Odumosu was suspended for signing a letter misinforming INEC about the congress.

He said the party did not authorise Odumosu to write INEC.

“The constitution of the party does not empower him to write a letter, asking INEC to come and monitor a congress,” he added.

Solarin revealed that the PDP National Working Committee had appealed the nullification of the party’s primar in Ogun, saying Lawal and others were being sponsored by opposition parties.

