Ogun Police announces dismissal, prosecution of three cops involved in extortion of LASU student | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Ogun Police announces dismissal, prosecution of three cops involved in extortion of LASU student
The Ogun Police Command has announced the dismissal of three police operatives involved in a case of extortion.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the dismissed officers allegedly extorted N153,000 from one Sheriff Adedigba, a student of Lagos State University (LASU).
The names of the officers are Inspector Sunday John, Jimoh Asimiya, and Solomon Adedapo, who allegedly extorted the young man while he was traveling from Abeokuta to Lagos.
This was disclosed via a statement issued by the Spokesman for the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Tuesday, in Abeokuta.
Oyeyemi further confirmed that following the report of the extortion, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun ordered the arrest and detention of the officers involved in the act.
According to him, the officers were immediately arrested and subjected to orderly room trial on a three-count charge of corrupt practices, discreditable conduct, and disobedience to a lawful order.
The trio was found guilty of all the charges and subsequently dismissed from the force to serve as a deterrent to others.
READ ALSO: Cops nabbed for extorting LASU student of N153,000 at gunpoint in Ogun
He added that the money was recovered from the dismissed officers and returned to the victim.
Oyeyemi said “Having heard about the incident on social media, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, ordered the immediate arrest and detention of the officers involved in the dastardly act. The three policemen were quickly identified and apprehended.
“The money was recovered from them and returned to the victim. They were subsequently arranged for departmental orderly room trial on a three-count charge of corrupt practices, discreditable conduct, and disobedience to lawful order.
“They were found guilty of all the charges, and subsequently dismissed from the force to serve as a deterrent to others.”
He appealed to members of the public to always “report any act of misconduct from any officer of the command to him personally, or through any of the principal officers of the command, as such will be treated with utmost urgency.”
