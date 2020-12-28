Ogun Police arrest woman trafficking teenage girls to Italy for prostitution

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old woman, Comfort Innocent, for allegedly trafficking teenage girls to her Italy-based husband for prostitution.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of Innocent, said the suspect was arrested following a report by Oluwaseun Aduratola and Sakirat Fasasi, both residents of Siun town in the Obafemi Owode local government area of the state that Innocent had abducted their daughters, Blessing Aduratola, 15 and Hasisat Fasasi, 16.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect, who is a notorious human trafficker, was about to take the two girls to Libya where they would be transfered to Italy and forced into prostitution.

He added that following the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba Division, Mathew Ediae, and his team, swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect.

Oyeyemi said that on interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime of human trafficking, adding that she had been in the business for a long time.

“She confessed further that her husband is based in Italy while she stays in Nigeria, recruiting young girls and sending them to her husband in Italy en-route Libya where they would be used as prostitutes.

“Concerning the two girls she recently abducted, she confessed that the two of them had been taken to Kaduna State from where they would be transported to Libya,” Oyeyemi said.

According to the police spokesman, the two victims have been rescued from Kaduna State by the police.

