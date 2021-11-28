Ogun Police arrests 78-yr-old man who hacked 94-yr-old brother to death over land dispute

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 78-year-old man, Moshood Habibu, for allegedly hacking his 94-year-old brother to death over a land dispute.

The State Police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said Habibu was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by the victim’s son, Aminu Tajudeen.

According to the first information report made at the station by Tajudeen, the suspect had gone to his father’s house at Kara Ewumi village in Mowe, where he macheted the deceased to death over a disagreement on a family land matter.

“Sequel to the report, the DPO Mowe Division, CSP Saminu Akintunde, quickly mobilized his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested,” DSP Oyeyemi said.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased sold a plot from their family land and didn’t give him his own share of the proceeds and that he went there that morning to demand his own share which led to a hot argument between them.”

The Police spokesman said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect went to the deceased house armed with a cutlass, and when he got there, the deceased who was visually impaired didn’t know he came with a cutlass.

“While the deceased was asking him to leave his house, he descended heavily on him and macheted him to death.”

“The commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution,” he added.

