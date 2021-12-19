Ogun Police arrests couple for selling one-month old baby

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man and his wife for allegedly selling their one-month old baby for N50,000.

According to the State Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects, Eze and Oluchi Onyebuchi, who reside at Ilara area of Ode Remo, in Remo North Local Government Area of the state, were arrested following credible information received by policemen at Ode Remo divisional headquarters.

In a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, Oyeyeyemi said the police got a tip-off that the couple willingly sold their one-month-old baby to a woman who is now at large.

“Following the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun, detailed his detectives to the area where the couple was arrested and brought to the station.

“On interrogation, the suspects explained to the police that it was one Mrs Ruth Obajimi, who directed the yet to be identified buyer to them.

“They stated further that the woman came to them on the 14th of December, 2021, and told them that she is from the Human Rights office and that she will help them to foster their child.

“The woman then gave them the sum of N50,000 and they handed over the baby to her despite not knowing her from Adam,” Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesman added that efforts were in top gear to apprehend the runaway woman with the view to recovering the baby.

He reiterated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation, and has equally directed a massive manhunt for the buyer of the baby who has since taken off.

