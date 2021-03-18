Ogun police arrests notorious serial killer, cultist | Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested an alleged notorious serial killer and suspected member of the Eiye confraternity, Sulaiman Ganiyu, who was said to have been on the “wanted list” of the command.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested on Sunday following a distress call from the Itamerin Comprehensive High School, Ago-Iwoye that the suspect came to the school premises and started shooting continuously.

He said the suspect was reported to be shooting to protest against the beating of a student said to be his younger brother.

He words: “Upon the distress call, the DPO Ago-Iwoye, CSP Paul Omiwole led his patrol team to the school, but before their arrival, the suspect had run away.

“He was subsequently traced to his hideout on Imosan Street, Oru-Ijebu, where he was eventually apprehended. On interrogation, he confessed to being a leading member of the Eiye confraternity.

“He confessed further that he was the one who killed one Awokale Olusegun, aka Lala, on February 27, 2020, over a supremacy battle following which he was declared wanted by the police.

“He also confessed to being responsible for the death of one Babasco and one Dapo at Ijebu-Igbo in 2015 during a clash between his group and the Aiye cult.”

Meanwhile, Oyeyemi said further investigation revealed that the suspect was the brain behind a series of violent cult clashes in Ago-Iwoye, Awa-Ijebu, Oru-Ijebu, Ilaponu and Ijebu-Igbo, in the recent past.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.

