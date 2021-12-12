Ogun Police arrests ‘Pastor’ for conniving with wife to rape choir member

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a self-proclaimed Pastor, Peter Taiwo, for allegedly conniving with his wife, Elizabeth, to rape a choir member.

Taiwo, the general overseer of Christ Apostolic Bible Church, Alaja Oke, Saje, Abeokuta, the state capital, according to the state police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested on Friday for allegedly defiling the 16-year-old chorister of the church.

Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the incident was reported at the the Adatan Division and the DPO, SP Salaudeen Abiodun, detailed detectives to the scene, where the randy pastor and his wife were apprehended.

“The couple were arrested on Friday following a complaint lodged at Adatan divisional police headquarters by the victim.

“In her statement, the victim told the police that while she was in the church for choir practice, the pastor’s wife instructed her to go and meet him in their room because the pastor wanted to send her on errand.

“As soon as she got into the room, the pastor’s wife locked the door from outside; the pastor overpowered her, and forcefully had sex with her.

“She also told the police that the pastor’s wife later came in after her husband had satisfied himself and met her crying and told her to stop crying as she is now a woman. Tge pastor’s wife then warned the victim never to tell anybody what happened or else she will die.

“On interrogation, the couple confessed to the crime but blamed the devil for it. They also pleaded for forgiveness from the victim,” Oyeyemi said.

Oyeyemi added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation, with the view to charging them to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

