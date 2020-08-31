Ogun police arrests suspected armed robbers on way to operation

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers who were on their way to an operation on the Awa-Ijebu/Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects, Odukoya Ayomide, 32, and Abiodun Oyenuga, 32, were accosted on the expressway last week Tuesday by a team led by the Divisional Police Officer, Awa-Ijebu, CSP Adewalehinmi Joseph, during a routine patrol of the area.

He said: “The suspects, who were on a motorcycle, quickly jumped down on sighting the policemen and took to their heels.

“They were hotly pursued and one of them, Odukoya Ayomide, was apprehended with a locally-made cut-to-size double-barrelled gun, while the second suspect escaped through the nearby bush.”

According to Oyeyemi, the arrested suspect informed the police on interrogation that he was invited by his fleeing partner from Ijebu-Ode for a robbery operation, adding that they were just going to carry out the operation when they were accosted by the cops.

Oyeyemi further disclosed that the useful information obtained from the arrested suspect led the police to Sagamu, where Oyenuga was arrested on Friday, August 28, 2020, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation.

“The CP, therefore, warned those who are criminally minded to leave the state as the command will make it too hot for them under his watch,” Oyeyemi added.

