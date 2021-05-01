Ogun police clash with Yoruba Nation agitators, arrest 11 | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command on Saturday clashed with agitators seeking a Yoruba Nation after 11 of the agitators were arrested for defying the police ban on mass rally in Abeokuta.

The rally, which was jointly held by the Ilana Omo Oduduwa and Omo Kootu Ojire Omo Oduduwa Atata had their procession in Abeokuta even after the police had banned the demonstration.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the rally, which started around 9:00a.m, was disrupted by security operatives while a police helicopter was seen hovering over some parts of the state capital.

The police operatives had reportedly stormed the Alake Palace where the agitators converged for the rally and arrested eleven agitators, which led to a clash between the agitators and police officers around the Eleweran area as the groups demanded the release of their members.

It was however gathered that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun later ordered their release.

Ripples Nigeria also learnt that the agitators, on their way back from Eleweran, allegedly attacked some policemen on the road, and injured a number of officers.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu asks Igboho, other Yoruba Nation agitators to stay away from Ondo

But speaking with newsmen, the Publicity Secretary of Omo Kootu Ojire Omo Oduduwa Atata, Ibukunoluwa John, said the rally was peaceful and violent-free.

“The rally started exactly 9 am and ended 4:30 pm and ended without violence. We were not part of any violence or hijacking of police rifle. We want to tell the public that we are not part of anything violent today. We had our rally. It was peaceful and nothing like violence.”

Corroborating John’s claims, the Media and Communications Secretary, Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, said the release of the arrested agitators were as a result of the surging crowd of Yoruba men and women that moved towards Eleweran Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, accused the agitators of launching unprovoked attacks on security operatives, saying the agitators attacked the police headquarters in the state and some policemen on duty.

He confirmed that eleven members of the groups were earlier arrested for unruly behaviour at Alake Palace, but were later released on the order of the CP.

Join the conversation

Opinions