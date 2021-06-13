Ogun Police says no protester arrested on Democracy Day | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Ogun Police says no protester arrested on Democracy Day
The police command in Ogun State has stated that no protester nor hoodlum was arrested during Democracy Day celebration in the state.
ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state Police Public Relation’s Officer (PPRO) made this known when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Sunday.
Oyeyemi said that the state did not record any form of violence or criminal act from any protester during the Democracy Day protest on June 12.
“The police are fully prepared and on the ground by deploying our personnel across to state to curb criminality and ensure the safety of lives and property.
“The state was calm and peaceful due to the massive deployment of our men as the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Ajogun, has ordered such directive to stem violence by the hoodlums,” he said.
Oyeyemi reassured residents of their safety, urging them to continue to go about their daily business without fears.
He also enjoined residents not to hesitate to give reliable information that could help the police in arresting criminals in the state.
The PPRO warned youths to refrain from crimes that could lead them into trouble.
Oyeyemi said that the police personnel would continue to be at various strategic places to ensure the safety of lives and property as well as reduce crime to its minimal level in the state.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
