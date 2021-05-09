Ogun Police warns hoodlums | Ripples Nigeria

The Police Command in Ogun has warned hoodlums allegedly planning to attack stations in the state to shun such intentions in order not to face the wrath of the law.

ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known on Sunday via a statement in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi said that the warning had become necessary to criminals and hoodlums due to ongoing attacks on police stations across the country.

According to him, the police have put in place measures to prevent such attacks on their stations.

“We are battle ready for anyone planning to attack any of the stations in the state.

“Anyone embarking on such deadly attack should know that they are on a suicide mission,’’ he said.

The PPRO advised residents to always provide the police with timely and credible information that could help to stem the crime rate in the state.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that there have been recurring attacks on police formations across the country especially in the South-East region.

By Mayowa Oladeji

