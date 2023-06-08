OGUN POLLS: Adebutu accuses APC of media trial, denies vote-buying accusations

Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor in Ogun State, claims that he has not received an invitation from the police over allegations of vote-buying and money laundering made against him.

Adebutu, who has left the country, was charged with vote buying and money laundering by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

In his reaction, Adebutu, who spoke through the Media Director of his campaign organisation, Afolabi Orekoya, in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, denied allegations of vote-buying and electoral violence made against him by Governor Dapo Abiodun and the APC during the March 18 governorship election.

The politician said that the legal action against him was an abuse of the legal system and that neither the police nor the court supplied him with any paperwork pertaining to the litigation.

He claimed that the legal action against him was a scheme by the All Progressives Congress and the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, to prevent him from pursuing the tribunal petition he filed to contest the declaration of Abiodun as the winner of the state’s governorship election on March 18.

He said, “I will just want to make some points clear: Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu has not been served with any court document as regards any charges except for the media trial that we are seeing all around to mislead the public and the tribunal.

“They (APC and Abiodun) are only trying to distract people and distract the judiciary from giving proper attention to the merit of the petition before them. They should allow the tribunal to do their job; this is an abuse of court process, they should allow the tribunal do their job and at the end of the day we will know who actually perpetrated vote-buying.”

