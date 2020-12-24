Ogun polytechnic lecturers threaten strike over unpaid five-month salaries

Lecturers of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday threatened to embark on strike over five-month unpaid salaries and allowances.

The lecturers, who came together under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), MAPOLY chapter, stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency congress and dated December 21, 2020.

The communiqué was signed by the Chairman of the union, Babatunde Osifalujo, and the Secretary, Tomisi Adegunle, respectively.

The polytechnic teachers vowed to withdraw their services from January 2, 2021, if the state government and management of the institution fail to address their demands.

They also accused the management of the school of refusing to pay the “honoraria for lecturers in part-time classes for five consecutive semesters.”

The teachers, however, cited the state government’s refusal to appoint a governing council for the polytechnic as the cause of the problem in the institution.

It read: “The emergency Congress of our union on December 21, 2020, to deliberate on pressing issues affecting the welfare of our members. The congress observed as follows:

“The apparent indifference of the management to our members’ well being, this is exemplified in the disdain the union’s correspondences were treated. The union’s correspondences were not even acknowledged not to talk of addressing the issues therein.

“The non-payment of the salaries and allowances of our members for five months running and the untold hardship the non-payment of salaries and allowance had brought upon our members.

“The nonchalant attitude of the management on the outstanding promotion of our members for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, thereby denying our members their deserved career growth for the period of four years.

“The non-payment of honoraria for part-time classes/lectures for five semesters in the polytechnic.”

