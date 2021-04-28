Ogun polytechnic shut down over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The management of the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State, has ordered the shutdown of the institution over the worsening insecurity in the state.

In a memo dated April 28, 2021, and signed by the Acting Registrar of the polytechnic, J. O. Popoola, the management ordered the students to proceed on a mid-semester break immediately until the security situation improves.

The students and lecturers at the institution have been struggling to cope with incessant robbery attacks, rape, and other criminal activities from unidentified persons.

The polytechnic is midway into its semester examination and the shutdown is expected to help security personnel in the state and those attached to the institution restore law and order.

The memo read: “In line with the decision of the management, all students are to proceed on a mid-semester break with effect from the close of work on Wednesday, 28th of April 2021.

“This is due to the security challenges around the students’ residences. Please note that the ongoing examination shall continue immediately the security situation improves.

“Meanwhile, all students should vacate their residences and go home. Any student that stays behind does so at his or her own risk.

“This is for your information and strict compliance.”

