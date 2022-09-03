Ogun PRP governorship candidate is dead, one week after receiving ticket

Prof. David Bamgbose, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Ogun State, has died barely a week after he got the ticket to contest under the platform of the PRP.

Until his death, Bamgbose was the Ogun West senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but later stepped down. He had disclosed his defection from the PDP last weekend, claiming that his reason for withdrawing from the senatorial race was not voluntary.

It was learnt that Bamigbose, a native of Yewa North, died at the State Hospital, Lantoro Abeokuta after a brief illness on Friday.

Confirming his death to journalists in Abeokuta, Mr Olayemi Oduntan, the Assistant Senior Pastor of Peace and Love Church, stated that Bamigbose had complained of tiredness on Thursday.

In the words of Oduntan, the governorship candidate was at a hospital in Olomore, where he was referred to the Federal Medical Central, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

He said: “We opted for the state hospital, Lantoro because of the urgency and he was admitted to the emergency ward where he was placed on oxygen till Friday.

“I got back to the hospital this morning and I met him breathing too fast and heavy. I was where I went to get him some prescribed medication when he passed on,” Oduntan explained.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that Bamgbose was the Provost of the Yewa Central College of Education, Abeokuta. The 54-year-old educationist is survived by his wife, Mary Bamgbose and six children.

By Mohammed Taoheed…

