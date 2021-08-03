Politics
Ogun records eight fresh COVID-19 cases
The Ogun State government on Tuesday confirmed eight fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, six new cases were recorded in Sagamu, while the other two were discovered in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state.
She said the number of confirmed cases in the state stands at 4,801 with 12 people currently on admission in the isolation centres.
The commissioner added that 56 asymptomatic patients are under home management.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt threatens severe measures over surge in COVID-19 cases
Coker, however, urged the people of the state to fully comply with the directives on social distancing, regular hand washing, and use of facemasks.
She said: “The government is committed to putting all measures in place to curtail the COVID-19 third wave in the state.”
