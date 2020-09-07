Ogun schools to reopen September 21

The Ogun State government on Monday ordered schools in the state to reopen on September 21.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, who disclosed this in a statement, also announced staggered the resumption and closing hours for primary and secondary schools across the state.

He, however, added that early child care development and education classes would not resume until the next phase of schools’ reopening.

According to him, while pupils in primary one to primary three would resume for three hours between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., primary four to primary six pupils would resume at 12.00 noon and close at 3:00 p.m.

Students in Junior Secondary School (JSS) one to three also be in schools between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and Senior Secondary School one to three pupils would be in the schools between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.

Somorin said: “Technical and vocational will operate their normal school hours of 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., early child care development and education classes, three to five years of age will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening.

“Private schools are also expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements.

“Tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from September 21, 2020 as may be determined by their respective management.

“It should be noted that the government had earlier announced that all students had been given an automatic promotion to the next class, including automatic placement for primary six students in public primary schools into JSS one of public secondary schools.

“However, primary six students desirous of placement into the State-owned Boarding Schools will sit for the Common Entrance Examination on Saturday, 12 September, 2020.

“The hitherto JSS three students who have now been promoted to SS one will write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in October 2020.”

