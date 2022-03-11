Ogun shuts gas skid over breach of safety standards

The Ogun State government on Friday shut down an illegal gas skid in the Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, ordered the immediate closure of the skid after an enforcement team from the state’s Ministry of Environment visited the Mowe community where the skid is located.

The leader of the enforcement team, Bushurat Owodunni, told journalists the operator of the gas skid had earlier been served an abatement notice for contravening environmental safety standards.

READ ALSO: Ogun gas explosion claims three lives

She said: “The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration will not keep mute and allow something drastic to happen to the lives and property of citizens in Ogun State.

“The Ministry of Environment will not hesitate to shut down any illegal gas skid established in densely populated areas.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now