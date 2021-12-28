Ogun soon to become oil producing state —Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has announced that his administration was working towards ensuring that the state becomes an oil producing one.

Abiodun revealed this during the convocation lecture he delivered at the second and third convocation ceremony of Mountain Top University (MTU) titled, “Quest for Excellence: The Nexus of Faith, Knowledge and Resilience”.

The governor noted that he had the privilege to work as Chairman of the Olokola Free Trade Zone that was meant to have the refinery cited in the state. He stated that the project was not just conceived with the aim of refining petroleum products only, but to take advantage of the mining lease that had been awarded around the corridor.

He said, “I worked as chairman of Olokola Free Trade Zone that was meant to have the Dangote Refinery cited in Ogun Waterside. However, discussions broke down between Dangote and the then administration, which led to the loss of that project to Lagos State.

“That project was conceived with the aim of not just refining petroleum in Ogun, but also take advantage of the mining lease that had been awarded around that corridor that has even not begun to be exploited,”

According to Abiodun, the state lost the $16 billion Dangote refinery but would take advantage of its oil-rich deposits and become an oil producing state. He pointed to the fact that the state had very rich oil reserves in Tongeji Island.

“We are working assiduously on that. So, I accept this challenge. We will further strengthen our resolve to ensure that we bring Ogun State to oil-producing status in the very near future.”

“Ogun State is situated in the Dahomey Basin, which stands for the Niger Delta that goes all the way to Ghana. Everyone of the states in that corridor are oil producing today, even Ondo and Lagos states”, he stated

By Ijeoma ilekanachi

