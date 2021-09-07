Ogun State battles cholera outbreak

Ogun State Government, on Monday, braced up its efforts to combat the recent outbreak of cholera in Magboro community of the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, in a statement, in Abeokuta, said the reported outbreak was majorly among motorcycle riders and scavengers.

Coker noted that the index case was said to have come back to the State from somewhere else, pointing out that public toilet was the medium of transmission.

The Commissioner stressed that the actual causative agent is yet unknown, whereas appropriate samples cannot be collected because there was no active case.

The Commissioner noted that some persons were already receiving treatment.

She lamented that an unregistered clinic ran by a fake doctor contributed to the spread by not reporting the case it had been managing.

She, however, stated that a treatment centre had been opened at the Magboro-Akeran Health Centre, noting that the suspected public toilet had been shutdown for sanitisation.

Cooker assured that neighbouring communities had been enlightened on ways ways to take and where to seek care or report suspicious cases.

She also stated that traditional rulers in the communities had been alerted in working towards keeping their communities safe.

This is as health workers had continued active observation of the affected community.

