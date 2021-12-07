Ogun State NANS threatens UK over travel ban, issues there-day ultimatum

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a three-day ultimatum to the United Kingdom over a reversal of its travel ban on Nigerians due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the NANS Chairman, Ogun State Chapter, Kehinde Damilola, during its protest at British Deputy High Commission in Lagos over the travel and visa ban placed on Nigerians.

According to Damilola, “If there is an absence of solutions in the next 72 hours, NANS will have no other choice but to shut down the activities of British and Canadian missions across Nigeria.”

The NANS further disclosed its displeasure at the decision which it tagged as pure racism and an attempt to intimidate African countries, particularly Nigeria.

“We have come to say enough is enough with the treatment Nigeria constantly receives from Europe. The narrative has to change because Nigerians are not a symbol of havoc or hazard.

“This decision will affect not only visitors but also our international students who are studying in the U.K.

“The omicron variant did not emanate from Nigeria, neither do we have up to a dozen cases so why should we be punished for it even over other European countries?” he said.

The student leader also urged the British mission in Nigeria to look into the situation without delay, adding that the exorbitant quarantine fee for students and visitors should also be revoked.

Also, Adegboye Olatunji, NANS South-West Coordinator, said that COVID-19 was not an African virus neither was the new variant, Omicron.

“Placing a ban on only African members of the Commonwealth is not right.

“We should be thinking of solutions on how to eradicate the virus and vaccinate Africans instead of coming up with red lists.

“We have thousands of students studying in the U.K. who have plans of returning to Nigeria for the festive season but their plans have been cut short.

“We are not here to fight anyone, neither are we here to cause havoc,” Olatunji said.

