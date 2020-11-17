Ogun students to access free internet service —Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has announced that his administration is partnering with telecommunications service providers to provide free internet service to students for e-learning in public secondary and primary schools in the state.

The governor said the free data would enable the students have access to learning materials such as digital textbooks, audio textbooks, among others.

He made the disclosure on Monday at the 2020 International Students’ Day, held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, through the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abayomi Arigbabu.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government had during the COVID-19 lockdown introduced a digital class for primary and secondary school students to aid learning during their stay at home.

He said the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had made the adoption of virtual learning inevitable.

“We are working on a programme through which telecoms providers will assist so that students can have free data to be able to access digital materials,” he said.

