Ogun to host next Nat’l Sports Festival as Delta wins 2022 edition on home ground

Ogun State have been handed the hosting rights of the 2024 National Sports Festival following the conclusion of the 2022 edition in Delta State on Sunday.

Hosts Delta emerged winners of the 21st National Sports Festival which took place in Asaba, the state capital.

This year’s fiesta was officially declared closed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, as Ogun state got the nod to host the biennial event.

Team Delta, who have now defended their title, finished top with 320 gold, 200 silver and 128 bronze, amassing a total of 648 medals.

Bayelsa State came second with 132 gold, 115 silver and 90 bronze with a total of 337 medals and Edo State placed third with 78 gold, 94 silver, 167 bronze to end up with a total of 339 medals.

Fourth place went to Oyo State who had 50 gold, 51 silver and 62 bronze to finish the competition with a total of 163 medals, while Lagos State was fifth with 41 gold, 57 silver, 74 bronze for a total of 172 medals.

Zamfara was the only state hat did not secure any medal at this year’s National Sports Festival.

No fewer than 14,000 athletes participated in 38 sports at the just concluded festival.

