Ogun to host tech industry players

The Ogun State Government in collaboration with the tech-enabled marketplace, GetFundedAfrica, will organise a two-day symposium for players in the information technology industry later this month.

GetFundedAfrica disclosed this in a statement posted on its website on Monday.

The Abeokuta Innovation and Tech Party slated for May 26 and May 27 will bring together some of the biggest personalities and thought leaders in the industry.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, will open the event on May 26.

Another activity listed for the opening day is the unveiling of a plaque and the dedication of the “Olatomiwa Williams Hall” in honor of the first female Country Manager for Microsoft in West Africa.

According to the organizers, the symposium will provide the opportunity for players in the tech industry to interact with investors, corporate organizations, mentors, and startup companies driving innovation in Africa.

It will also avail startups of the opportunity to showcase their innovations during a public exhibition.

