Ogun to set up Gender-Based court —Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that plans to set up a court to address sexual and gender-based violence are underway in the state.

He said this on Wednesday when he received the Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund, Ms. Ulla Mueller, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said, “It is noteworthy that in the last five years, Ogun State Government had not contributed their own counterpart funding to UNFPA.

“This administration in line with our priorities saw the need to strengthen our partnership with you and we immediately resolved that we will begin to put things right. That is the reason we paid the first tranche of our counterpart funding to you.

“It is also noteworthy that despite the fact that the counterpart funding was not forthcoming, your agency remained a dependable and committed ally to the state.”

