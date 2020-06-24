Ogun traffic operatives rescue man who allegedly jumped into river

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said on Wednesday its operatives rescued a 36-year-old man, Fatai Oyedele, who allegedly jumped into the Ogun river.

The TRACE spokesman, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, said the man, a father of five, was a resident of Tourist Estate, Obere, Atan, in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

He said: “Oyedele, a 36-year-old cloth seller, with five children, attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Ogun River around 1:15 a.m. at Akin Olugbade area of Abeokuta, Abeokuta North local Government area of the state.

“It was discovered that the victim was also holding a sniper in his hand.

“Our prompt intervention at the scene of the incident, with the help of some civilians prevented what would have been an eventual suicide.”

Akinbiyi added that Oyedele was later taken to Adigbe police station in Abeokuta for further investigation

