Ogun wife arrested for plotting husband’s kidnap

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged housewife, Memunat Salaudeen, for allegedly conniving with three suspects to kidnap her husband over his alleged stingy nature.

Memunat was reportedly apprehended on Tuesday by police operatives following the arrest of the three suspects by men of Federal Highway Patrol Team who were on a stop and search duty along Papa/Itori road in the Ifo area of the state.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the State Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Patrol team accosted the three suspects identified as Olayinka Lawal, Asungba Nura and Usman Oluwatoyin, on a motorcycle and stopped them for a search.

According to Oyeyemi, while searching them, a cutlass and a new strong rope was recovered from them.

The police spokesman said the team separately questioned the suspects about their mission in that area with rope and cutlass and they all gave different answers, prompting the need to arrest them for further questioning.

“The three of them gave different answers to the question; this further aroused the suspicion of the policemen, who then decided to interrogate them more,” Oyeyemi said.

“In the course of interrogation, the three of them confessed that it was one woman who was later identified as Memunat Salaudeen that gave them the sum of N8,000 to buy a cutlass and a rope strong enough to tie a human being.

“They confessed further that, the woman who is a nurse in their area at Balogun Tuntun Gas Line Ifo, asked them to go and hide somewhere along that road, and that she will lure her husband to the place where they will kidnap him and tie him with the rope and then ask for ransom.”

The Police spokesman added that the woman was promptly arrested and in her confession, she said she plotted the kidnap of her husband as he was stingy and was not giving her money.

“She told the policemen that her husband has not been given her money and that she decided to plan his kidnap in order to get money from him at all cost,” Oyeyemi said.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence department for discreet investigation,” the police spokesman added.

