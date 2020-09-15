Ogun workers declare one-week warning strike over minimum wage

Workers in Ogun State will commence a one-week warning strike from Wednesday over minimum wage.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Emmanuel Bankole, disclosed this at the end of a closed-door meeting between the leadership of organised labour and the state government in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The workers had given the state government a 14-day ultimatum to commence the payment of the new minimum wage.

The ultimatum expired on Wednesday.

Bankole, who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the talks between the government and labour ended in deadlock.

He added that the workers demanded the abolition of the pension reform bill, the payment of gratuities, payment of an outstanding six years leave allowances, three years promotion and 134 months unpaid pension.

Bankole said: “Unfortunately the negotiation ended in a deadlock. And so the one-week warning strike will commence 12midnight tomorrow (Wednesday).

“With the facts before us, Ogun State is not the poorest in South-West. So, we are saying no, all their excuses are unacceptable to us.

“The position of the government is unacceptable to us. What they said was that minimum wage will have to be delayed so that they can do certain things and we said no, enough is enough.”

