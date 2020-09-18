Ogun workers suspend strike

Workers in Ogun State on Friday suspended their one-week warning strike after a meeting with the officials of the state government.

The workers embarked on strike on Wednesday over minimum wage, unpaid pension contributory scheme, non-promotion of staff since 2018 and unpaid leave allowances to all employees since 2015.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Emmanuel Bankole, disclosed this to journalists after a closed-door meeting held at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the union leaders had secured the government’s commitment on their demands.

He said: “I want to urge our members across the state that we have been able to get the commitment of the government as to the welfare matters, hence, the strike is hereby called off, thank you.”

