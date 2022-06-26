Ogun workers threaten strike over salary deductions, others

The organised labour in Ogun State has threatened to embark on a strike over the state government’s refusal to meet their demands.

The workers are demanding the establishment of the Contributory Pension Scheme and the payment of 21 months’ wage deductions.

Others included the payment of eight years leave allowance, the reinstatement of gross pay, and the introduction of the Consequential Adjustment on Minimum Pension.

The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Mr. Emmanuel Bankole, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Abeokuta.

He said the decision of the duration of the planned strike would be taken at the workers’ parliament, slated for Monday.

Bankole said: ‘’Where we are currently is that the workers have been pushed to the wall; there are procedures when we want to go on strike and we have taken the pain to go through all that.

“We have gone beyond promises: that is where we are now.”

