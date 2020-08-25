Ohakim And Mistress, Dating And Dirty Fight!

The former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, is in the news for wrong reasons lately. According to reports online Ohakim and his estranged mistress, one Chinyere Amuchienwa, a 56-year-old divorcee, had engaged in a scuffle inside a hotel in Abuja. The police were called in as the former Governor, feeling threatened allegedly with a gun, ran out of the room shouting for help and calling in the police. The Abuja police authorities intervened but upon her bag being searched no gun was found in it. Ms Amuchienwa and Ohakim agreed that they had dated each other in the past. So we can conclude that the ex-lovers are at each other’s throat over money issues.

Former Governor Ohakim claimed that he had invited Chinyere to the BON Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja for a chat. But upon her arrival she became violent as “pandemonium took over, she bounced on me grabbing me by my shirt with all her strength and gave me a violent push”. Ohakim narrated in his testimony to the police.

Ohakim alleged that the lady was involved in his failed 2019 governorship election campaign, but that the relationship went sour and since then she had been threatening to blackmail and destroy him.

Ms Amuchienwa disputed the claims of the former Governor by claiming that the quarrel between her and her former ‘manfriend’ was about the money the former Governor took from her and was yet to pay back. The woman who is also from Imo State, lives in Lagos where she deals in luxury items. She told the police that Ohakim had wanted to defraud her with a parcel of land on the airport road in Lagos he claimed belonged to him which later turned out to be false!

Mr Ohakim’s allegation that she could not account for over N100 million she received from him for the prosecution of the 2019 governorship election campaign in Ideato North Local Government Area where she was the co-ordinator was not backed with documentary evidence or witness when police asked for one. She, in turn, alleged that Ohakim visited her shop in Lagos and carted away designer’s suitcase, bags, shoes and other luxury goods which he has allegedly refused to pay for.

Claims and counter-claims but where is the truth in all these sensational recrimination bordering on adultery on the part of Ohakim? While Chinyere described Ohakim as a “scammer” the latter said as a politically-exposed person some characters were out to blackmail him. Yet when ‘love’ comes into the detail as a ‘devil’ certain questions beg for answers. Why did Ohakim invite the woman to his hotel room in the first place? To re-new the amorous relationship and take a ‘cut’ or two? Is it true that Ohakim is owing the lady? How much?

Ohakim (63) is known to be married to a lady-lawyer with children and grand-children. So why commit adultery with Chinyere? The former Governor who described himself as the ‘Ogbujingidi of Igbo-land’ and the ‘Otumba Tomitope of Yoruba-land’, including holding other “51 chieftaincy titles across Nigeria” besides being a former governor of Imo state, a businessman and a ‘defence and security contractor’ must have embarrassed his wife and children with this lurid affair in the public domain.

Ms Amuchienwa dismissed Ohakim’s marital status by asking bluntly if he was married! He said Ohakim bought a diamond engagement ring worth millions of Naira for her as a gift. Chinyere must be out of her mind to doubt Ohakim’s marriage spanning decades. If a 63-year old man is still single then something must be wrong with him.

The Ohakim/Amuchienwa spat speaks volumes of our politicians and their randy lifestyles. Perhaps Ohakim dated Chinyere during his governorship stint in Owerri. The aura of power and limitless resources at his command must have been irresistible for the divorcee who could be accused here of being a glorified gold-digger. She must have made a lot of money running errands for his excellency and ‘servicing’ his libido in the government house. And now that he is out of the comfort zone then issues arise.

If Ohakim is owing Chinyere then good manners dictate that he pays up his debt. If he wants the lady back then there is need and room for negotiations. By claiming that as an adult she could date whoever she liked Chinyere exposed herself as a glorified whore ready to use sexual exploits to grow her business and make life better for herself in the absence of a husband.

But prostitution of whatever guise does not pay! A lot of young ladies had died ‘hustling’ with their bottom power in the cities. While some had been killed and sacrificed by politicians for power purposes others had been taken six feet below by diseases like HIV/AIDS.

Those who know Ohakim’s wife should inform her that she had had a rival during her husband’s executive perch in Owerri. Maybe when she was then going around as the First Lady of Imo State Chinyere was the second lady!

While we hold that Ohakim is not alone in this sexual exploitation of women by men in power sexual predators like Minister Godswill Akpabio (whom an Ogoni lady, Ms Joy Nunieh, claimed she slapped for pestering her sexually) are getting bolder by the day given the impunity in the system.

Viewed from the moral point the dirty fight between Ikedi and Chinyere demonstrated how not to abuse power and privilege for sexual ends. Ms Amuchienwa must have felt ‘used’ and ‘dumped’ by ‘Ogbujingidi of Igbo-land’. And that feeling could have led to the debt issue cropping up now.

Ohakim should consider Chinyere for marriage as a second wife if he still ‘loves’ her to the extent of not forgetting her in his hours of sexual needs. If the police authorities fail to resolve the matter then the courts are there to dispense justice.

There is no valuable lesson whatsoever to be learnt from this kind of love affair gone sour. Ohakim and Chinyere have ‘sinned’! And our candid advise to them is to stop washing their dirty linens in the market square.

Author: Ozodinukwe Okenwa

