Ohanaeze accuses northern elders of scheming against Kanu’s release

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nnamdi_Kanu

The Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze has the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Northern Elders Forum of scheming against the release of Nnamdi Kanu by influencing President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, its Secretary-General.

Ohanaeze said, “Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF and Northern Elders Forum, NEF, are behind President Buhari’s refusal to grant Nnamdi Kanu a political solution with evil intent to disorganize and set the South-East ablaze ahead of the 2023 Presidency.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s trials will bring the untold tragedy of tensions and disastrous violence to the Southeast.”

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu lays curse on politicians who blame IPOB for their crimes

The group further recalled its predictions regarding the continued incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu due to the shadowy antics of certain southeastern leaders and IPOB itself.

“Those who were sent to negotiate the unconditional release of the IPOB leader changed the course along the line and seized the opportunity to chase their personal gains.

“Some Igbo political leaders and other people around Kanu are secretly benefiting from the president’s nonchalant posture of not applying the political solution for Kanu’s reasons,” the statement read.

