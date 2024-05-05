Ohanaeze asks Obi, others to seek dialogue with Umahi on Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has called on Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party and to others to seek “diplomatic and private engagement” with the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, over the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

This, the organisation noted, was better than public confrontations that may impede the progress of the project.

Ohanaeze gave the advice in a statement on Sunday by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, adding that the criticisms do not serve the interests of the nation.

The statement read: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the revered apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, rises with unwavering clarity amidst the tumult of baseless scrutiny and undue criticism directed at the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project and the commendable work of Senator Dave Umahi, Minister of Works.

“The relentless assault on these vital infrastructure initiatives raises eyebrows, and Nigerians, particularly the Igbo populace, question the motives behind these attacks, which do not serve the interests of the nation.”

The organisation, while denouncing the “unwarranted vilification” targeted at Umahi, underscored the “necessity for diplomatic and private engagement over public confrontations that may impede the progress of south-eastern infrastructure development.

“Ohanaeze reiterates the call for respectful dialogue and collaboration, urging Peter Obi to eschew public acrimony and seek constructive discourse with Senator Umahi to gain authentic insights into national development projects.”

The advice from the group is coming after Umahi alleged that Obi was inciting the people of the South East (Igbo) against the Federal Government on the coastal highway project.

He maintained that Obi had been a critic since President Bola Tinubu’s administration embarked on the project, describing it as a “job-losing one and misplaced priority.”

However, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo declared its “solidarity with Nigerians and Ndigbo in lauding President Tinubu and Senator Umahi’s dedication to enhancing national infrastructure with human face exemplified by the recent allocation of a N2.75bn compensation fund for affected property owners along the project’s Right-of-Way.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a harmonious environment conducive to progress and equitable development for all Nigerians.”

In what it described as a “decades-long neglect of critical infrastructure in the region,” the organisation urged stakeholders to “prioritise collective advancement over divisive tactics and to engage in constructive dialogue that ensures the realisation of a prosperous and united nation.”

It will be recalled that on Wednesday, Umahi disclosed that the FG would commence the payment of N2.75 billion in compensation to property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of the coastal highway which spans from channel 0 to channel 3.

