Ohanaeze charges Nigerian govt to devise fresh strategies to tackle rising insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Ohanaeze charges Nigerian govt to devise fresh strategies to tackle rising insecurity
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Thursday, bemoaned the increased insecurity and attacks on South-East residents.
Ohanaeze further implored the Federal Government to map out new strategies towards combating the scourge.
This was contained in a statement issued by the President-General of the organisation, Ambassador George Obiozor, at a news conference in Enugu.
This came in the wake of recent attacks on Ebonyi and other states in that region.
Obiozor said the dream of Nigerian unity was fast fading with violence, crisis and conflicts.
He stated that Nigerians have no place to hide following the rise in activities of ethnic militias, agitation for secession, self-determination, insurgency and banditry.
He said: “The government must not get to the point where the citizens will feel uncomfortable about its decisions on matters of national interest and destiny.
“The federal government must reconsider the use of force in resolving the present national crisis as history has shown that military and violence means to solve national questions is bound to fail.”
The Ohanaeze spokesman also praised the decision by the governors to form a joint security outfit after a meeting between them and stakeholders in the region.
He said the formation of the joint outfit would help to deal with the recent attacks on residents of the region.
“Ohanaeze Ndigbo assures the governors of Ndigbo anywhere and everywhere of their support towards the security of Alaigbo,” he said
